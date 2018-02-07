Drivers deal with snow covered roads in central Ohio

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Some counties in our viewing area remain under a Level 2 snow emergency this morning, including Licking County.

For people there and in counties to the east, driving conditions were rough throughout the morning.

Paul Severs found himself struggling on the roads during a 14-hour drive from Brooklyn, New York back home to his home near Louisville, Ky.

“Drive was great til I got to about Wheeling,” Severs said, and then “snow, rain, sleet, freezing rain. It was terrible. It was bad.”

After taking a few breaks to remove ice from his wipers and find a cup of coffee, Severs ended up at a rest stop in Licking County, parts of his SUV encased in ice.

He was far from the only driver dealing with the snowy and icy conditions.

“My best advice is to give us a little bit of room to work, maybe give us about three car lengths. Stay behind us,” said Morgan Overbey, public information officer with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Overbey says ODOT District 5 has more than 100 crews out across seven counties working to clear the roads for drivers. But until the snow stops coming down, she said keeping the roads clear can be a challenge.

“Going forward, we’re still going to have crews out around the clock. So, say this starts tapering off and out of that winter weather advisory about 1 p.m., well, we have another shift change at noon, and they’re going to be in for the cleanup,” Overbey said.

Paul Severs wasn’t sure how the rest of his journey would go. He picked a tough day to travel.

“It sort of picked me,” Severs joked.

He said he wouldn’t take too many chances.

“If it’s bad enough, I’m gonna get a motel,” Severs said.