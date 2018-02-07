Elon Musk’s Mom, 69, Is Still Stunning as an In-Demand Model

After Elon Musk sent the world’s heaviest rocket into space along with a car on board Tuesday, his mother could not be more proud of her son. 

Maye Musk, who was born in Canada and raised in South Africa, is still in demand by magazines and runways at 69. She has been modeling for more than 50 years.

In 2017, she made history as she became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel.

The cherry red Tesla Roadster sent into deep space from Cape Canaveral, Fla., is a tremendous success for Elon Musk, the billionaire behind the SpaceX rocket launch and electric cars. 

“It’s kind of silly and fun,” he said Tuesday after the launch in a press conference. “But silly and fun things are important. Normally for a new rocket, they’d launch like a block of concrete or something. That’s so boring.”

Musk’s car stereo played David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and “Life on Mars?” on loop as it traveled further into space. 

History has been made with the very emotional launch of @elonmusk’s midnight cherry Tesla Roadster car into space, with David Bowie’s Life on Mars as the soundtrack, and a chap called Starman in the driving seat. More on this remarkable @SpaceX event here: https://t.co/SqGwYJEkzr pic.twitter.com/gXk36bK6wy

— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) February 7, 2018

The car is actually Musk’s very own. The price tag is $250,000 and there’s a waiting list to buy them. The top speed is 250 miles per hour.

Inside the car is a “Don’t Panic” sign on the touchscreen, an homage to his favorite book, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. There’s also a copy of the book in the glove compartment.

Printed on the car’s circuit board is the message, “Made on Earth by Humans.”

The surreal images of the car and its dummy driver have led some to wonder whether it’s fake, and even Musk admits it is a lot to take in. 

“You can tell it’s real because it looks so fake,” he said Tuesday. 

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, now a professor at Columbia University’s engineering school and he was shocked about the idea of a car traveling in space. 

“A Tesla in space — you wouldn’t think it,” he told Inside Edition. 

