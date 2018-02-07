Forget paintball: A place near Cincinnati is hosting Nerf wars

NEWPORT, KY (WLWT) — Grab the Nerf gun from your child’s room, or the one from under your desk: Dart battles are on in near Cincinnati.

A new arena specifically made for games involving Nerf guns opened up in Newport — it’s called Dart Rush.

Owners say it’s a lot like paintball or airsoft, and it’s even safer.

There are plenty of places to hide while you take aim at your “enemy” from several points on the padded course.

Players can rent blasters there or bring their own.

The owners said they provide the foam darts or balls; players cannot bring their own.

They host several different games, like Capture the Flag, King of the Hill and more.

Dart Rush is located at Newport on the Levee. Visit the website for more information.