Georgia, Ohio State enter signing day vying for top class

By Published:
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Georgia and Ohio State head into the national signing day with a chance to lock up the title of No. 1 class, while Alabama is closing fast along with traditional powers with new coaches.

Most FBS teams filled the majority of their 2018 classes during the new early signing period in December. The traditional February date has most teams just topping of their classes. Georgia had the top-ranked class, according to 247 Sports’ rankings, heading into Wednesday. Ohio State was second.

Alabama, which has won seven straight recruiting championships to go with those five national titles, still has a chance to sign a top-three class.

The top unsigned prospect is Patrick Surtain Jr., a cornerback from Florida whose father played in the NFL. LSU and Alabama are among his choices.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s