Here Comes the Brrride! Newlyweds Pose for Photos in Front of Snowy Eiffel Tower

This bride and groom definitely got cold feet during their wedding photo shoot.

As heavy snowfall covered Paris, newlyweds Yu Jian and Chen Yiyun posed for stunning images in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“It’s beautiful when it snows,” the couple told The Associated Press. “And we are so excited because this is our first time in Paris and in front of the Eiffel Tower.”

They made the most of the bitterly cold weather, which is causing major travel disruptions in the city and across the northern half of the country.

Snowfall began Tuesday afternoon and continued through Wednesday. Nearly five inches of accumulation was expected in Paris, while neighboring suburbs could see as much as seven inches.

The Eiffel Tower was closed due to the weather on Wednesday. Some Parisians were seen using skis and snowboards to get around.

The cold snap caught French authorities off guard, according to The AP, and hundreds of people were forced to spend the night trapped in their vehicles because the roads were not cleared.

Commuters were left stranded in stations as buses were canceled and train service was reduced.

“We did everything we could to anticipate this situation,” Johanna Primevert, a spokeswoman for the Paris police department, told RTL radio.

