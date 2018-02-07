Hilary Duff Shares Pic in Sharon Tate Role, as Manson Victim’s Sister Blasts Film as ‘Tasteless’

Sharon Tate’s sister is slamming an upcoming film about the slain actress that will star Hillary Duff.

Debra Tate is calling the new movie, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, “classless” and “exploitative” in an interview with People magazine.

“It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it — it’s just tasteless,” she added. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

Debra Tate was just 16 when her 26-year-old sister was murdered in California by followers of notorious serial killer Charles Manson in 1969.

Debra Tate is unhappy that the film depicts Sharon as having premonitions about her murder, which is something her sister believes to be untrue.

Duff recently took to Instagram to show her transformation into the actress.

“Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie. She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor,” Duff wrote.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate is one of three films slated to arrive between 2018 and 2019.

The Crown actor Matt Smith has been cast to play Charles Manson in the film, Charlie Says, which is set to arrive next year to mark the 50th anniversary of the infamous murders.

Another Manson movie directed by Quentin Tarantino is also in the works, and actress Margot Robbie is rumored to star. Leonardo DiCaprio is set to appear in the film as an aging, out-of-work actor, according to Variety.

