Hocking County ice storm causes downed trees and power outages

HOCKING CO., OH (WCMH) — While most of our viewing area received a heavy snow fall, Hocking County got both snow and ice.

Roads were closed due to ice-laden trees breaking and falling onto power lines and roads.Several of those fell across the roads or on power lines, causing the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office to declare nearly a dozen roads closed. It also knocked power out to more than 1,000 homes.

NBC4’s Rick Reitzel traveled to Hocking County, a trip that normally takes an hour to drive. It took him three hours to reach the area.

“We went into town and got some kerosene and we are going to ride it out,” said Zack Smith. He and his family live just off State route 595.

Hocking County was under a level three snow emergency, which means everyone should stay off the roads. At noon, the City of Logan looked deserted, but some people said they needed to venture out.

“We got stopped and they asked what I was doing out on the roads, I told them we were getting kerosene. They didn’t have too much of a problem then, they knew about the power outages,” Smith said.

He has two children a five year-old daughter and three-year-old son named Noah. He understood why their house was dark.

“Our electricity just ‘goed out,’” he said.

Several rural and major roads like State route 595 leading to New Straitsville were closed by downed trees.

The Howard family said they are out of power too. They live on the southeast part of the county on Davis Chapel Road. Rick Howard said they also made an emergency run into town.

“This morning I was going to go to work and I walked out onto the porch and slide across it, so I decided not to go. Instead we went to town to get some food for the kids that we can cook on the grill,” Howard said.

AEP Ohio crews are working in the area, but have their work cut out for them with almost every trees and power line in the county ice-covered.

Roads in Hocking County remained ice-covered and slick throughout the day, but the biggest concern for neighbors is their loss of power from trees falling on power lines. AEP Ohio shows on their online outage site that they expect to have electricity restored to many of the homes by 11 p.m.