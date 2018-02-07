Hogs and Kisses! Shelter Seeks Valentine’s Day Cards for Its Unique Animals

The animals at a Pennsylvania shelter are feeling the love this Valentine’s Day.

Ashburn’s Animals in Selinsgrove is now accepting Valentine’s cards for its residents to raise funds for their care.

“You send them a Valentine with a donation of your choice, and you will get a Valentine back from that animal, along with their autograph,” the shelter’s founder, Janel Ashburn, told WNEP.

The shelter accepts all animals apart from cats and dogs. It houses around 50 animals at any time, including iguanas, parrots and tortoises.

The farm’s emu and cow have already received Valentines from generous donors. One of their ponies and one of their alpacas also received a love letter.

Every penny from the valentines goes toward the animals care.

“Nobody here receives any money, any type of salary or compensation,” Ashburn said. “It is a hundred percent volunteer driven.”

Valentines cards and donations can be mailed to: 291 Scrubby Hill Rd. Selinsgrove, PA 17870. For more information, visit Ashburn’s Animals’ website.

