Lenovo recalls ThinkPad laptops due to fire hazard

(WCMH) — Lenovo is recalling around 78,000 laptops due to a potential fire hazard.

The recall involves 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops. They were sold in silver and black. The product name “5th Generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon,” the machine type 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 or 20K4 and the serial number or S/N are printed on the bottom of the laptop.

According to the Consumer Safety Product Commission, “An unfastened screw can damage the battery causing ovearheating, posing a fire hazard.”

The laptops were sold at Lenovo.com, CDW, Insight, Connection, Zones, and to other PC resellers from December 2016 through November 2017 for between $1,100 and $2,600.

Consumers can visit https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL to see if their laptop is included in the recall and for assistance in locating the nearest authorized repair center for inspection and repair. If the laptop is included in the recall, stop using it immediately.