Logan Paul Makes Citizen’s Arrest at His Home After Intruder Walks In: Report

Controversial vlogger Logan Paul has made a citizen’s arrest at his California home after an intruder apparently walked in and made himself comfortable, according to a report.

Paul, who has been laying low since his “suicide forest” YouTube video sparked worldwide uproar just before the new year, entered his house Tuesday night to find a man lying on a living room couch and charging a cellphone, TMZ reported.

The unidentified suspect, who reportedly knew Paul lived in the home, was charged with criminal trespass, according to TMZ. His bail information was not immediately available.

Paul was subjected to backlash around the globe on Dec. 31, when he uploaded a video from Japan’s Aokigahara forest, a place known as a destination for those looking to end their lives.

In the clip, he and his buddies discover a body hanging from a tree. The video was viewed some six million times before it was taken down.

Paul later uploaded an emotional apology video, saying he’d had a “severe and continuous lapse in my judgment” and needed some time away to “reflect.”

YouTube reacted by limiting the scope of its relationship with Paul, one of the video-sharing platform’s biggest stars.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” YouTube said in a statement. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of ‘Foursome’ and his new originals are on hold.”

After three weeks of no new content, Paul uploaded a video in which he spoke to Kevin Hines, who survived a jump off the Golden Gate Bridge 17 years ago. He also met with Dr. John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“It’s time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate myself and others on suicide,” he said in the video. “I’m humbled and thankful to say this is just the beginning.”

Last week, In his first interview since the scandal broke, Paul told Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan, “I’m a good guy who made a bad decision.”

On Tuesday, Paul uploaded another new video in which he donned a disguise to ask college students what they thought of him.

