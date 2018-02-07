New Columbus restaurant off to a rough start

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Since Tasty Hands Restaurant at 1648 E. Dublin Granville Rd. opened its doors last November, the Columbus Public Health Dept. has uncovered ten critical violations during three inspections. Some are repeat violations the restaurant has failed to correct.

On January 31, inspectors found six critical violations.

For example, state law requires hot foods be held at 135 degrees or higher. On the day of one inspection, rice was 87.7 degrees. Moldy food was spotted in a cooler. Inspectors also found mouse droppings on food shelves and food containers, and a dead rodent in the walk-in cooler.

The restaurant’s owner told NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi that he hired an exterminator to handle the mice, and is addressing all of the health department’s concerns.

The health department plans to do a follow-up inspection soon.

Now, an Up To Code update. Last month, we told you why the health department called out Peking Dynasty, 1773 W. 5th Ave., for repeated critical violations. The restaurant recently had a follow-up inspection and passed with flying colors. Not one critical violation.

