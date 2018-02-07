OSU Basketball defeats #3 Purdue 64-63

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - FEBRUARY 07: Jae'Sean Tate #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots the ball against Isaac Haas #44 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on February 7, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored 18 points, including the decisive putback with 2.8 seconds left, to give No. 14 Ohio State a 64-63 upset at No. 3 Purdue, ending the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (21-2, 12-1 Big Ten) grabbed a share of the conference lead as Ohio State won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Carsen Edwards finished with a career-high 28 points to lead the Boilermakers (23-3, 12-1), who lost for the first time since Nov. 23. Isaac Haas had 18 points but missed an 8-foot jumper at the buzzer to win it.

Purdue’s school record 14-game winning streak in conference play and 21-game winning streak at home also ended with a surprising finish.

Purdue led 58-51 with 5:29 to go, but Ohio State closed the game on 13-5 run, retaking a 62-60 lead on Wesson’s banked 3-pointer 1:13 to go.

Twenty-four seconds later, Vincent Edwards answered with a three-point play that gave Purdue the lead.

But on the Buckeyes’ final possession, they grabbed two offensive rebounds — the second being Bates-Diep’s putback to win it.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ come-from-behind victory just turned the Big Ten back into an interesting race. A loss would have left Ohio State two games behind Purdue and down a tiebreaker. Now, the Buckeyes have a share of the lead and own the tiebreaker over Purdue with less than two weeks to go.

Purdue: The hottest team in America just kept finding ways to win — until their shooting touch went awry Wednesday. Make no mistake, Purdue remains one of the nation’s best teams and still could win a second straight conference crown. But losing this one, on the same night No. 1 Villanova also lost, hurts.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Heads home to face struggling Iowa on Saturday.

Purdue: Will try to keep its perfect road record intact at No. 4 Michigan State on Saturday.

No. 14 OHIO ST. 64, No. 3 PURDUE 63
OHIO ST. (21-5)
Tate 4-10 2-4 10, A.Wesson 4-7 2-2 13, Bates-Diop 9-18 0-0 18, K.Wesson 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 2-8 1-2 5, Young 0-0 1-2 1, Potter 1-3 3-4 5, Dakich 1-3 0-0 2, Jallow 3-4 1-2 10. Totals 24-57 10-16 64.

PURDUE (23-3)
V.Edwards 3-12 3-3 11, Haas 7-11 4-7 18, Mathias 2-5 0-0 6, C.Edwards 8-14 8-9 28, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Haarms 0-0 0-0 0, Eifert 0-0 0-0 0, Cline 0-0 0-0 0, Eastern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 15-19 63.

Halftime_Purdue 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-19 (Jallow 3-4, A.Wesson 3-6, Potter 0-1, Dakich 0-1, Tate 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, K.Wesson 0-1, Jackson 0-4), Purdue 8-20 (C.Edwards 4-7, V.Edwards 2-3, Mathias 2-5, Thompson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 26 (Bates-Diop 10), Purdue 28 (V.Edwards 9). Assists_Ohio St. 14 (Tate 5), Purdue 14 (Mathias 4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 20, Purdue 14.

