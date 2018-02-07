Parents concerned about unshoveled sidewalks

BEXLEY, OH (WCMH) — Wednesday’s school cancellations throughout Central Ohio have two best buds singing the blues. Henry Pitts, and his Friend Luke Mugler said they are glad school is out. The pair of 5th graders live in Bexley, a walking school district. Pitts said at times he worries for his brother who walks a little too close to the curb.

“I’m always so scared and he right by the street and cars zoom down the street. I don’t want him to fall over because he’s a clutz or just slip,” said Pitts.

Luke’s mother, Angela Mugler, said on days when there’s snow out she especially looks out for other drivers and children crossing the street. It’s a lesson she teaches her children as well, and therefore isn’t too concerned about their walk to school.

“We are fortunate not to live too far from the school, I don’t worry about it too much. I feel like they’re almost safer on foot then if I had to send them in a bus,” said Mugler.

Further north in Grandview, mother Amy Lare, took one look at this snow and decided how her kids are getting to school.

“I immediately say they are not going to walk. I’ll go into work late to take them to school because they are not safe,” said Lare.

She worries about her kids walking in the street to avoid the sidewalk snow.

“The roads, the sidewalks are not clear,” said Lare.

The verdict is still out on if either district will cancel school Thursday, but Angela Mugler. has advice for drivers just in case.

“Take it slow because it can be slippery when you’re not expecting it, and take a little extra caution when crossing the streets to make sure cars are fully stopped before you moved ,” said Mugler.