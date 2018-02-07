Police looking for missing man last seen in Upper Arlington

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen late Wednesday morning in Upper Arlington.

Myron Adams was last seen on West Lane Avenue in Upper Arlington around 11am Wednesday.

Police are concerned for his safety and he may be in need of medication.

Adams is described as a 72-year-old male standing 5’10” and weighing 215 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a white 2011 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen with Ohio license plate HDK1068.

Anyone spotting Adams is asked to call 911.