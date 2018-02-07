Recapping record snowfall in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It is not uncommon to see snowfall in the month of February, in fact we typically get 6.1 inches of snowfall in the month. But the snow that dropped early today was enough to make it the snowiest February 7th in Columbus recorded history.

Not everyone had a lot of snow, some had a good amount of ice instead, not a good trade

If you remember, one of the major concerns with this system is that as it came northward into southern Ohio, temperatures would be warm enough that the south would have more ice/freezing mix than snow.

It turned out that was the case, as snow and a freezing mix arrived right on schedule as the calendar turned to Tuesday.

Below are my forecasts for where and how much ice and snow we were expecting for Tuesday early morning & morning. It was incredible to talk with people who had a 1/4″ of ice and little to no snow, and then 10-15 miles north 4-5″ of snow fell with no ice. Expected, but still quite a difference.

Ice totals reported in our area:

0.30″ New Lexington

0.30″ Rockbridge

0.25″ Hemlock

0.25″ Hillsboro

0.25″ Lake Logan

0.25″ North Fork Village

0.25″ Wakefield

0.20″ Near Lancaster

0.13″ McArthur

Snowfall totals reported in our area:

5.0″ Buckeye Lake

5.0″ Heath

4.7″ Worthington

4.5″ Columbus (downtown)

4.5″ Gahanna

4.5″ Lafayette

4.4″ Columbus (Airport)

4.3″ Columbus (WCMH)

4.5″ Coshocton

4.0″ Hilliard

4.0″ Washington Court House

3.9″ Dublin

3.5″ Grandview Heights

3.5″ Sunbury

3.0″ Delaware

3.0″ Marysville

3.0″ Powell

2.8″ New Albany

2.5″ Circleville

2.5″ Milford Center

2.5″ Obetz

2.5″ Quincy

2.0″ Galion

2.0″ Mansfield

1.5″ Adamsville

1.2″ Huntsville

1.0″ Bellefontaine

1.0″ Lancaster

0.6″ New Washington

0.5″ Kenton

0.2″ North Fork Village

Snow & Ice 2-7-18

If you ever have snowfall totals, winter pictures or any other questions, you can email me. Also if you want one of our weather rulers please email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave