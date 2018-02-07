Several Central Ohio counties under a Snow Emergency level

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Several central Ohio counties are under snow emergencies as snow continues to fall.

Level 1:

A Level 1 Snow Emergency means roadways are snow-covered and drivers should use caution. The following counties are under a Level 1:

Coschocton County

Fayette County

Franklin County

Guernsey County

Hocking County

Jackson County

Knox County

Licking County

Madison County

Muskingum County

Perry County

Pickaway County

Ross County

Vinton County

Level 2:

A Level 2 Snow Emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. You should only drive if you feel it is necessary to be out on the roadways and contact your employer to see if you should go to work. The following counties are under a Level 2:

Pike County

Level 3:

A Level 3 Snow Emergency means that no one except emergency personnel should be on the roads. Do not drive unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. You may be subject to arrest if you drive during a Level 3. You should contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

There are no counties currently on a level 3.

If you park your car on the street, you may want to check to make sure you aren’t on an emergency snow route.

Many local municipalities have these routes, which you can find maps of on their websites.

Typically, the chief of police or another high ranking official with the municipality will declare a snow emergency activating a no parking zone along the emergency snow routes.

Residents then have a short window of time to move their vehicle or risk it getting ticketed or towed away.

The amount of time typically coincides with the severity of the snow emergency and can be anywhere from a few hours to immediately.

Because you may work a non-tradition shift, and may be asleep when the emergency is called, it is advised that you check if you normally park along one of these routes and make plans to park your vehicle elsewhere ahead of the storm.

Many municipalities allow residents to park their cars in public parking lots during snow events like the one we are expected to experience.