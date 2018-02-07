Singing Principal Chad Caddell Releases Bee Gees Song to Announce Snow Day

He’s at it again!

A Kentucky principal gaining a reputation for announcing snow days with song parodies has once again switched the lyrics of a popular tune to tell his students they have the day off.

Chad Caddell, the principal of Union Pointe Academy in Florence, filmed a rendition of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” to inform pupils that school would be closed due to bad weather.

“Snow it came at midnight right until the dawn,” he sings in the video, which was shared to Facebook. “It just kept on a falling so I’m singing you this song. School is canceled! Yeah! School is cancelled! Yeah!”

Caddell, who’s been principal at the school for a year, has released a personalized tune every time there’s a snow day. Before the Bee Gees video, he released parodies of Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and Garth Brooks to let students know there would be no school.

He previously told InsideEdition.com that his renditions are such a hit that he now gets suggestions for his next song from people on Facebook: “Every day, like hundreds of them.”

Some fans have suggested raps, while others want Broadway numbers. But whatever Caddell is singing, he hopes it delights his students.

“Some say, ‘Mr. Caddell, you’re just crazy man,'” he said. “They’re like, ‘Are you really a principal or is this some type of like a game show with undercover cameras and at some point you’re going to reveal to us the truth?’

“But they love it. They really get a kick out of it.”



