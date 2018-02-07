Students heard chanting racial, homophobic slurs during Ohio high school basketball game

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT/NBC News) — A Cincinnati, Ohio high school principal is apologizing and promising action after racist chants from students halted a basketball game at his school.

The incident occurred during a game between Elder High School and Saint Xavier High School on Friday.

“I was sickened, just sickened,” Susan Stockman said.

Her son, a junior at Saint Xavier, was one of the targets.

“They were relentless. It went as far as ‘Asian, open your eyes. Go play chess. P.F. Chang’s,'” Stockman said.

Mina Jefferson heard it too.

Her son, a Saint Xavier senior, was also targeted by the student section dubbed “The Sixth Man.”

“Very quickly, the cheers turned to what I phrased as microaggressions and racial slurs,” Jefferson said.

She said students in that area yelled that her son was on crack and welfare.

She also said Elder’s student section yelled homophobic slurs at Saint X students when they chanted they were racists.

