Thirsty? Enter to win 12 packs of MTN DEW ICE™ and cool merchandise

Mountain Dew just introduced a new refreshing drink to keep you charged and refreshed, and you could win some for free!

MTN DEW ICE is a crisp, clear, carbonated soft drink made with a splash of real juice. It’s the perfect answer for those looking for a thirst-quenching lemon-lime flavored beverage to keep them invigorated throughout the day.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new product to the Mountain Dew portfolio and give Dew Nation a clear, refreshing, lemon-lime DEW. We know we can deliver an incredible beverage that hits on the crisp and refreshing cues people want,” said Roberto Rios, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Carbonated Soft Drinks – PepsiCo North America Beverages. “True to our brand, MTN DEW ICE represents the bold lifestyle of Dew Nation, and we’ll be there to help them refresh, recharge and fuel their pursuits.”

MTN DEW ICE was launched in a bold way. Mountain Dew hosted a one-of-a-kind event in Brooklyn on January 18. The immersive activation featured interactive ice sculptures with snacks and drinks from Doritos and Mountain Dew and a bucket-list worthy payoff: a surprise performance of “Freddy vs. Jackson from FABOLOUS AND JADAKISS, and a pop-up from WU TANG CLAN.

Want to know what Fab and Jada had to say about Dew Ice? Check out their interview The Source Magazine’s Culture Editor Shabe Allah here.

This Brooklyn event launched was followed up with a star studded Super Bowl commercial featuring Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. If you somehow managed to miss it, we have it here for you.

So are you ready to try the new Dew Ice? We have your chance to win cool Dew Ice merchandise and a couple of 12 packs right here.

MTN DEW ICE dropped in retail stores nationwide on Monday, Jan. 15 in 20 oz. bottles, 2 liter bottles, 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and a variety of other single and multipack sizes, with 100 calories per 12 ounces. MTN DEW ICE charges your senses as a lemon-lime flavored carbonated soda with caffeine. Visit http://www.mountaindew.com or Facebook.com/MountainDew for more information.

