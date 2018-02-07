Top White House Aide Rob Porter Resigns Amid Allegations of Past Domestic Violence

A top White House aide is resigning amid explosive allegations of domestic violence from two of his ex-wives.

Rob Porter, President Trump’s staff secretary, has denied the claims.

Several days ago, it was reported that he was dating Hope Hicks, the White House communications director and one of President Trump’s most trusted advisers.

His career at the White House has now come to an abrupt end after photos published by DailyMail.com showed Porter’s ex-wife, Colbie Holderness, with a black eye.

She told DailyMail.com that Porter punched her during a vacation in Florence, Italy, while they were married.

“He only punched me once in the eye. He threw me down on the bed and punched me in the face. I think he was shocked he had lost control to that extent,” she was quoted as saying.

She says the abuse began after they were married in England in 2003.

“He graduated to choking me,” she said. “Not ever hard enough to make me pass out or frankly to leave marks, but it was frightening and dehumanizing.”

His second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, has also coming forward with claims of abuse.

“Just after our one-year anniversary, he pulled me naked and dripping from the shower to yell at me,” she wrote on her blog last April.

In 2010, she reportedly filed for an order of protection against him.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a statement from Porter, 40.

“These outrageous allegations are simply false,” he said in the statement. “I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.”

Sanders made it clear that Porter’s resignation had nothing to do with his job performance.

“Rob Porter has been effective in his role as staff secretary. The president and chief of staff have full confidence in his abilities and his performance,” Sanders said.

Both ex-wives reportedly told their accounts to the FBI.

Many White House aides were reportedly shocked by the allegations against Porter because of his mild-mannered personality.

RELATED STORIES



Trump Backers Go on the Offensive Against Explosive White House Tell-All





New Bombshell From White House Tell-All Claims President Trump and Melania Are Leading Separate Lives





Omarosa Calls Robin Roberts’ ‘Bye Felicia’ Remark ‘Petty’

