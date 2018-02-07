WATCH: Florida man does cartwheel during sobriety test

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Cape Coral man showed off his not-so-good cartwheel skills during a sobriety test.

A police officer’s body camera recorded the man’s antics.

An employee called 911 after finding the man slumped over the wheel in the drive-thru of a Cape Coral McDonald’s.

When police asked the man to do a field sobriety test, officers said 30-year-old Christopher Bidzinski couldn’t stay focused and he attempted to do a cartwheel in the parking lot.

After failing the field sobriety test, he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Police say they found a chilled, unopened bottle of wine in his truck and placed him under arrest for DUI.

Officers said they knew Bidzinski from an incident the night before where they had to take him home.

Records show this was Bidzinski’s third DUI arrest in the last three years.

