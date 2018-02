Insurance is supposed to make us feel more secure; a layer of protection for the things we love. For pet owners, that extends to their furry family members.

In our Find a Friend segment with Rascal Animal Hospital, head vet Dr. Michelle Gonzalez is here to explain the ins and outs of pet insurance. And we meet a lovable pup looking for a forever home.

WEBSITE: Rascal Animal Hospital

Luv4K9s Dog Rescue