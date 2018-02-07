Woman found holding her eyeball outside South Carolina church

Published:

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found holding her eyeball outside a South Carolina church.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride tells news outlets that it took two or three deputies and two emergency medical workers to subdue the woman to start rendering aid.

A retired minister who helped the woman, Rev. Terry Mitchell, says it appeared she had intentionally hurt herself on nearby railroad tracks. He said the woman looked young, and struggled against people who were trying to help her.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to assist emergency medical workers, and no crime was committed.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital.

South Main Chapel and Mercy Center worker Elizabeth Hiott says the church held a debriefing to counsel those who had seen what happened.

