Woman killed in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a crash left a woman dead early, Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:20am, Wednesday, Sherman Giles, 44, of Columbus was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand AM westbound on E. 11th Avenue, near Fields Avenue, when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a curb and a fire hydrant.

The vehicle then flipped and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The right front passenger, Christine Eubanks, 28, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rear seat passengers, Zukeya Woods, 22, of Columbus, and Tramieka Freeman, 28, also of Columbus, were taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition. Giles was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash.