$18 million mansion on fire near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – Firefighters in Los Angeles are fighting a massive fire in a Bel-Air neighborhood mansion.

It started in the attic of a home on the 10800 block of Bellagio Road around 5:30pm local time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said one firefighter was injured, KNBC reported. The extent of that firefighter’s injuries was not immediately clear.

The home has an estimated value of $18 million, with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 9,750 square feet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.