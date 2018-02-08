A year after Reagan Tokes’ disappearance, pain lingers and questions remain

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In the year that has passed since the murder of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes, detectives have been putting evidence together, attorneys have been preparing for a trial, and legislators have proposed changes in state law.

Prosecutors say Tokes was kidnapped February 8, 2017 after leaving work at Bodega, a restaurant in the Short North. Her body was found the next day at Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City.

The trial of Brian Golsby is scheduled to start later this month. Prosecutors say they have DNA evidence as well as GPS data from Golsby’s ankle monitor that will show his movements the night of the murder.

Golsby had been released from prison a few months despite a record of dozens of incidents of bad behavior while incarcerated.

On campus at Ohio State, even though a year has passed the murder is still in the consciousness of many students including Bri Santilli, a junior from Canton.

“The story kind of affected how I do things – to be more cautious at night,” Santilli said. “I think it was such a big eye opener for everyone.”

While Golsby’s trial date approaches, state lawmakers continue work on some criminal justice reforms to address what they see as shortcomings that allowed Golsby to be released from prison.

Parents Toby and Lisa McCrary-Tokes are supportive of the effort at the Ohio Statehouse and have said they are determined to find some good in Reagan’s murder despite their pain.

“You never get over it,” McCrary-Tokes said in September. “It never goes away for us or any other members of our family. It’s always there.”

The Tokes family has also created the Reagan Tokes Memorial Foundation which is funding a number of scholarships including one recently created at The Ohio State University. To find out more, click here.