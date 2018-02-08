Aggressive Rat Terrorizes Shoppers on Mall Escalator as It Lunges at Them

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

It was a nightmare scenario for shoppers at a shopping center in the Philippines as a real mall rat left them cowering in fear.

Those taking a stroll at the mall in Manila spotted the rat just lounging on an escalator step near the food court. The sight of the rodent forced one woman to frantically run off the escalator in fear. 

A man who got a little too close to the rat jumped off the staircase with his bags over his head as it lunged at him. 

“It was an ordinary mall stroll when I heard ladies shouting, so I got close and start recording,” the cameraman told ViralHog.

Video of the incident was posted on social media Wednesday where it quickly became an internet sensation. 

Manila City Health Office Sanitation Division officials have seen the video and immediately began an inspection, which found that waste was being disposed incorrectly in the area, according to reports. 

RELATED STORIES


Investigation Finds Rodents Running Around Inside Shake Shack


‘Rat Patrol’ Finds Rodents Inside NYC Restaurants With ‘A’ Ratings


Where Can You Find The Best Pizza in New York City? Let These Rats Decide

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s