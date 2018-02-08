British snowboarder Katie Ormerod out of Olympics due to fractured heel

After fracturing her right heel during a training session, Great Britain’s Katie Ormerod will undergo surgery and has been ruled out for the Olympics, according to Team GB.

Ormerod, 20, was set to compete in slopestyle and big air snowboarding at the PyeongChang Winter Games. She was considered a possible medal contender in both events.

The heel injury was not even Ormerod’s first injury of the week. She also fractured her wrist on the first day of practice but still planned to compete — until she added the fractured heel to her list of ailments, that is.

Injuries have plagued Ormerod throughout her young career. Last year, she broke her back before the world championships.

At age 16, Ormerod made history by becoming the first woman to land a double cork 1080. She won slopestyle bronze at last year’s X Games and is viewed as a rising star in the snowboarding world.

In 2014, Jenny Jones became the first British athlete to win an Olympic medal in a snow sport when she took bronze in the women’s snowboard slopestyle contest. Ormerod was one of the nation’s top medal hopes this year.