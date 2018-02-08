Critics Praise ‘Black Panther,’ as Latest Marvel Film Is Poised for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Black Panther is still a week away from its official opening, but it is already showing signs of a true blockbuster.

On the movie ticket website Fandango, the film has already set records with an estimated $150 million in advanced sales. 

Black Panther has also reportedly pumped more than $80 million into Georgia’s economy due to production taking place in the state. 

Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a 99 percent score based on the glowing reviews. 

“[A] tour de force, one of the smartest, most original action-packed blockbusters of the decade,” Forbes wrote. 

Black Panther is absolutely majestic,” CBR.com’s Kristy Puchko said. 

The movie stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman in the title role. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, the acclaimed director behind Fruitvale Station and Creed. It premieres on Feb. 16.

The character first graced the Silver Screen in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and made his first appearance in Fantastic Four No. 52.

Free screenings of the film have taken place in various cities across the country, including one next Thursday hosted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Clinton McDonald for central Arkansas children. 

Kids at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta broke out into a dance as they learned they were going to see the film as part of a two-week African immersion project to commemorate Black History Month. 

