Drowsy driving is a factor in 10 percent of crashes, says AAA

HEATHROW, FL (NBC News) A new study on people who practically fall asleep while driving has concluded the problem is at least ten times worse than we’ve been told.

Nearly 3,600 drivers volunteered to be recorded on video while driving, giving researchers actual evidence of dozing off behind the wheel.

“They are looking for cues such as the droopiness of the eyes or the amount of eye closures that were being observed,” says William Horrey of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The videos from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Virginia Tech Transportation Institute also showed hundreds of crashes, many where a drowsy driver was to blame.

“Driver drowsiness was implicated in approximately ten percent of these crashes,” Horrey says.

None of the crashes were fatal, but that rate is eight times higher than what federal researchers found, and why safety experts are blowing the horn on drowsy drivers.