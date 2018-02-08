Drowsy driving is a factor in 10 percent of crashes, says AAA

By Published:

HEATHROW, FL (NBC News) A new study on people who practically fall asleep while driving has concluded the problem is at least ten times worse than we’ve been told.

Nearly 3,600 drivers volunteered to be recorded on video while driving, giving researchers actual evidence of dozing off behind the wheel.

“They are looking for cues such as the droopiness of the eyes or the amount of eye closures that were being observed,” says William Horrey of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The videos from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Virginia Tech Transportation Institute also showed hundreds of crashes, many where a drowsy driver was to blame.

“Driver drowsiness was implicated in approximately ten percent of these crashes,” Horrey says.

None of the crashes were fatal, but that rate is eight times higher than what federal researchers found, and why safety experts are blowing the horn on drowsy drivers.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s