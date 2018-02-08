Dunkin’ Donuts saying goodbye to foam cups

CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — So long, styrofoam.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced in a press release Wednesday the coffee giant will phase out foam cups.

The transition will begin this spring and Dunkin’ Donuts hopes for a complete phaseout by 2020.

The foam cups will be replaced with double-walled paper cups. The paper cups are currently in use at a limited number of locations and are intended to be used without a sleeve.

The update is one step in the brand’s outlined commitment to sustainability.

According to the release, the paper cups are certified to be sustainable and will feature the same lids already in use.