ESPN: Wade, Thomas, Shumpert among those leaving Cavaliers

File- This Nov. 22, 2017, file photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas warming up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND (WCMH/AP) — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Cleveland Cavaliers are trading several players including Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, and Iman Shumpert.

In the Thomas trade, the Associated Press reports Cleveland is also sending forward Channing Frye and one of their two first-round draft picks to the Lakers for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. The Cavs will keep the other first-round pick in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston last summer for Thomas.

Details about Shumpert and Wade’s trades are still pending.

