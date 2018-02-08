Fraternity in trouble for ‘Pig Roast’ sex party

ITHACA, NY (WSTM) The Cornell University chapter of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity has been placed on probation after the university received multiple reports of a sex contest called the “pig roast.”

Investigators have learned that some members of the fraternity have been participating in the sex contest where they got points for having sex with women and in the event of a tie, more points were awarded to the member who had sex with the heaviest woman.

The fraternity’s national headquarters have released a statement saying, “We are working with campus officials and the chapter on an action plan that includes a comprehensive membership review to rid the chapter of any men who may have participated in, or had knowledge of, these alleged activities.”

Cornell has placed the fraternity on probation for two years and during that time the chapter must have a live in adviser and participate in programs that will educate members about sexual assault.

However, some students don’t think the new procedures are harsh enough.

“At this point it’s pretty standard that they just kind of get off with some type of probation that’s not really a probation,” said Cornell Junior, Sarah Wang.