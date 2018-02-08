Gov. Kasich delays killer’s execution over juror concerns

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a death row inmate who was scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.

The Republican governor announced a reprieve Thursday in the case of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts.

Kasich is sending Tibbetts’ plea for clemency back to the Ohio Parole Board. The governor wants the board to consider a letter from a juror who recommended Tibbetts be sentenced to death, but now believes he should be spared.

The juror wrote Kasich last month saying jurors weren’t told enough about Tibbetts’ horrific childhood.

The 60-year-old Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997. Tibbetts was sentenced to life for also beating his wife, Judith Crawford, to death.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s