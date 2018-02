TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The closing Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores now have some incredible mark-downs available.

The nation’s largest toy store retailer is closing around 180 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” stores across the nation.

Store closing sales start Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to a company statement.

The liquidation sales are expected to conclude sometime in April.

The closures amount to about one-fifth of Toys ‘R’ Us locations.