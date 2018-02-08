Hungry Dog Snatches Pancakes From Stove, Accidentally Setting Fire in Home

Dogs turning into accidental arsonists are more common than one would imagine.

Pets actually cause up to 1,000 fires each year, according to The National Fire Protection Association.

In one instance, a dog named Brookfield sniffed around pizza boxes left on the stove and accidentally turned on the burner. The boxes then caught fire.

Fortunately, Gary LeClerc stumbled on the blaze before it engulfed his Connecticut home.

“We never even thought that could happen,” he told Inside Edition. “It just doesn’t cross people’s minds.”

Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Werber says a helpful tip is to take the knobs off the stove. “That way, you have a safer home.”

