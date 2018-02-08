Injured Albino Raccoon Rescued, Nursed Back to Health

A rare albino raccoon is on the road to recovery after being found with an injury in Pennsylvania.

The critter was brought to the Humane Animal Rescue in Verona after he was found with an infected wound on his back in Aliquippa.

“Staff had to anesthetize him in order to clean the wound & he’s expected to heal up just fine,” the rescue center said in a post on Facebook.

It wasn’t an everyday sight for staff.

“Did you know that you have a better chance of being struck by lightning than seeing one of these critters in the wild?” they wrote. “Some wildlife biologists believe that the chances for albinism are 1 in every 750,000 raccoons!”

Photos shared to Facebook show the raccoon undergoing treatment.

“He is pretty camera shy, as a wild animal should be,” the center’s director, Jill Argall, told InsideEdition.com in an email.

She said he’s now on a course of antibiotics. “His prognosis for recovery is very good,” she added.

