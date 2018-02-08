Meijer announces recall of Greek and low-fat yogurts

By Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WCMH) — Meijer is announcing a recall of some Greek and low-fat yogurt due to the potential of small pieces of glass being in the package.

According to the FDA, Meijer became aware of the issue when a customer returned a yogurt cup containing two small pieces of glass. Upon investigation at the retailer’s manufacturing facility, there may have been a possible risk of contamination.

There have been no illnesses, injuries or additional product concerns to date. The hazard risk to customers is considered low. The product was sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling the following products with an Expiration date – 3/8/2018:

PHOTOS: Yogurt Recall

UPC UPC Description
7-08820-12657-2 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz.
7-08820-41513-3 Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz.
7-60236-11601-1 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz.
7-60236-11603-5 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz.
7-60236-12418-4 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz.
7-60236-12431-3 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz.

The products are packaged in a plastic cup with a foil seal and a label listing the above-mentioned UPCs. Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s