Museum preserves history of Poindexter Village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Poindexter Village was one of the first public housing communities to be built in the nation.

President Franklin Roosevelt dedicated it on October 12, 1940

“When it was built it was that symbol of hope,” said Poindexter Village historian Reita Smith. “It was a place a safety.”

It housed many African Americans who were a part of the Great Migration which saw many Blacks leaving the South for a better life.

This exhibit at the Ohio History Connection will attempt to embrace the same feel-good atmosphere and the pride many had when it was first built.

“I’m really excited,” said Kay Wilson.

Wilson said her aunt was one of those people who lived in and loved the community from 1952 to 2014. She said her aunt stayed so long not because she had to but because she wanted to.

“She had a child that was a veterinarian, a doctor, and a lawyer.,” said Wilson. “So it wasn’t because she had to be but that was home that was her nucleus.”

That’s what this exhibit wants to capture. They want to give an authentic feel to how life was for people living in Poindexter Village. They received artifacts like an old rotary phone, living room furniture, and even a stove and table for a kitchen. The items were all donated by people who had these very items inside their homes during the 40’s and 50’s.

Columbus resident Shelly Martin believes this an important step in preserving the rich history of African Americans.

“Holding on to some of our past and taking it into the future is what we need and I think this gives us an opportunity to do that,” said Martin.

The exhibit opens to the public February 10 at the Ohio History Connection.