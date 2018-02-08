Off the Field: Urban and Shelley Meyer discuss life outside football

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s been a big week for Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer. Just yesterday, he wrapped up the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class.

We also learned the University will extend his contract through the year 2022.

Earlier this week, NBC4’s Colleen Marshall had a chance to sit down with Urban and Shelley Meyer. They didn’t talk so much about the sport as they did about their lives now that they have been back home in Ohio for a few years.

For example, we know Urban Meyer as a Big Ten football coach, but how is he as a football father?

Their son Nate is a senior at Bishop Watterson. Believe it or not, Shelley and Urban Meyer had long conversations, trying to decide whether to allow him to play football.

Urban says he was so concerned about his son learning the game safely and properly that he helped start a football program when Nate was in middle school.

“What’s it like sitting on the sidelines in a game that your son is involved in? Are you second-guessing the coaching?” Colleen Marshall asked.

“No no, no. There’s nothing like seeing your child smile and experience success. But it’s also good to see a little heartache out there. Because football, I think is the greatest sport of all where you get hit right in the face and you’ve got to get up. You have no choice. Get up. And football teaches you to get up. And the good thing is you don’t have to get up by yourself, someone is going to be there to help you up,” said Urban.

Nate is the youngest of the Meyer children and he will be going to the University of Cincinnati next year, where he will play baseball. Both daughters were Division 1 volleyball players.

