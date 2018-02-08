Off the Field: Urban and Shelley Meyer discuss life outside football

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s been a big week for Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer. Just yesterday, he wrapped up the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class.

We also learned the University will extend his contract through the year 2022.

Earlier this week, NBC4’s Colleen Marshall had a chance to sit down with Urban and Shelley Meyer. They didn’t talk so much about the sport as they did about their lives now that they have been back home in Ohio for a few years.

For example, we know Urban Meyer as a Big Ten football coach, but how is he as a football father?

PHOTOS: Urban and Shelley Meyer View as list View as gallery Open Gallery COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes and his daughter Nicole Meyer, left, and wife Shelley Meyer sing Carmen Ohio with the Buckeye football team after the Buckeyes' 42-7 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: (L-R) Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with wife Shelley Mather Meyer and running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 after defeating the Fighting Irish 44-28 in the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field alongside his wife Shelley after his team won 45-24 against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after their 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes holds up the Cotton Bowl trophy following the 82nd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between USC and Ohio State at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State won 24-7. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with the trophy after their 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Urban Meyer the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs his wife Shelley Meyer on the field after 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Urban Meyer head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a play in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks up at the scoreboard as his coaches send in plays in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan State 48-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42 to 35. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs his daughter Nicole Meyer after the Buckeyes defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 42-7 at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Florida Gators celebrates with his wife Shelley Meyers and children Gigi Meyers, L, and Nate Meyers, R, after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2010 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-14 for Meyer's 100th career victory. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Their son Nate is a senior at Bishop Watterson. Believe it or not, Shelley and Urban Meyer had long conversations, trying to decide whether to allow him to play football.

Urban says he was so concerned about his son learning the game safely and properly that he helped start a football program when Nate was in middle school.

“What’s it like sitting on the sidelines in a game that your son is involved in? Are you second-guessing the coaching?” Colleen Marshall asked.

“No no, no. There’s nothing like seeing your child smile and experience success. But it’s also good to see a little heartache out there. Because football, I think is the greatest sport of all where you get hit right in the face and you’ve got to get up. You have no choice. Get up. And football teaches you to get up. And the good thing is you don’t have to get up by yourself, someone is going to be there to help you up,” said Urban.

Nate is the youngest of the Meyer children and he will be going to the University of Cincinnati next year, where he will play baseball. Both daughters were Division 1 volleyball players.

Thursday after the Olympics, you will hear much more from Urban and Shelley.