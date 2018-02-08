OSU Spring Game tickets on sale Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Tickets to the April 14 OSU Spring Game will go on sale Friday morning.

General admission prices are $5 plus there will be a limited number of $15 reserved club seats. Applicable service charges may apply.

Tickets are available at http://go.osu.edu/18FBSpringGameTix.

Prior to the football game, Ohio State’s men’s lacrosse team, the 2017 national runners-up, will host Michigan at 11 a.m. in another exciting “Showdown at the Shoe” event. One purchased ticket will allow admission into both events.

OSU Football spring practice kicks off on March 6.