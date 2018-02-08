OSU Spring Game tickets on sale Friday

By Published:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Brutus Buckeye, the mascot for the Ohio State Buckeyes, performs in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Tickets to the April 14 OSU Spring Game will go on sale Friday morning.

General admission prices are $5 plus there will be a limited number of $15 reserved club seats. Applicable service charges may apply.

Tickets are available at http://go.osu.edu/18FBSpringGameTix.

Prior to the football game, Ohio State’s men’s lacrosse team, the 2017 national runners-up, will host Michigan at 11 a.m. in another exciting “Showdown at the Shoe” event. One purchased ticket will allow admission into both events.

OSU Football spring practice kicks off on March 6.

