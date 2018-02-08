Pres. Trump calls faith ‘central’ to American life

By Published:
President Donald Trump listens people speak in support of Republican tax policy reform, during an event in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says faith is “central to American life and liberty.”

Trump on Thursday addressed the National Prayer Breakfast, a high-profile annual event that brings together faith leaders, politicians and dignitaries. He spoke about seeing the “power of God’s love” in Americans, particularly during the response to recent hurricanes and mass shootings.

Trump says “we can all be heroes to everybody.”

The president enjoys strong support from evangelical Christians, who helped power his White House win.

Christians have cheered Trump during his first year in office as he appointed conservative judges, sought to weaken rules governing political activity by certain religious groups and declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

