Psychologist says murder suspect misused drugs

CLEVELAND (AP) — A psychologist hired by defense attorneys for a man who could face the death penalty for the rape and killing of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl claims the man was high on drugs and couldn’t control his impulses.

Court records filed Monday show the psychologist diagnosed 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker with an addiction to cocaine, alcohol and marijuana. The psychologist says Whitaker’s memory of the alleged crime was impaired.

Whitaker is facing several charges in the death of Alianna DeFreeze, who was last seen heading to school in January 2017. A medical examiner has testified the girl’s injuries were so numerous and severe he couldn’t determine the cause of death.

Prosecutors filed a motion seeking their own psychologist examine Whitaker. A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

