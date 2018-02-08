Save On The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, but it’s not too late to find the perfect gift.

Inside Edition teamed up with RetailMeNot and its shopping and trends expert, Sara Skirboll, to help Jacob Burton shop for his girlfriend at Brookfield Place in Manhattan.

“I’m a procrastinator,” he admitted. “I always wait until the last minute.”

“You’re not alone,” Skirboll told him. “Thirty percent of Americans wait until two to three days before Valentine’s Day to pick up gifts.”

To find out about the best deals, she suggested using RetailMeNot.com or downloading the RetailMeNot app before you begin your shopping.

Retail Me Not

.

She recommends classic flowers.

“The great news there is that lots of flower companies, including FTD, are offering 20 percent off” through RetailMeNot, she said.

“Another classic Valentine’s Day gift that you can’t go wrong with is jewelry,” she said.

At Zales, if you spend $200 or more, you’re going to get $40 off.

Alternatively, she suggested a staycation. “Hotels.com has really great bargains during this time of the year,” she said.

Visit RetailMeNot’s website for more information.

