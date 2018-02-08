Security Tight in Philadelphia as Victory Parade Celebrates Super Bowl Champion Eagles

It was an incredible show of support for the hometown team Thursday as the Eagles victory parade wound through the heart of Philadelphia.

An estimated two million fans took to the streets to honor their Super Bowl heroes.

Security was heightened to avoid the mayhem that erupted last Sunday night after the team captured the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

“This is unprecedented,” security expert Steve Kardian told Inside Edition. “In 2008, the Phillies won the World Series and in 2015 the Pope was here but the city has seen nothing like this.”

There was so much human traffic that cell phone reception was jammed. Many people tried to live stream the event from their mobile devices, but due to the massive sea of humanity, the signals could not get out.

After a food fight broke out at a Philly convenience store after the Super Bowl win, two cops were on duty at the location ahead of Thursday’s parade. In addition, the owner of the store had a padlock on the door just in case it was needed.

Bud Light handed out free beer, but just one per customer and those over 21 needed a token to get a can.

The parade came to an end at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which was made famous by a cinematic champion of the city, Rocky Balboa, in the boxing franchise.

RELATED STORIES



Philadelphia Descends Into Chaos as Revelers Mark City’s First Super Bowl Victory





Divine Interception! Super Bowl-Loving Nuns Delight Social Media





‘Guy With 2 Phones’ Taking Selfies During Super Bowl Halftime Show Revealed as Former Player

