Shawnee Hills police chief charged with OVI, says he had one beer

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Shawnee Hills police chief is facing charges for operating a vehicle under the influence.

A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy stopped Russell Baron on Tuesday night near the intersection of Dublin and Home roads for an obstructed license plate.

Baron reportedly admitted to drinking one beer, and was issued a summons.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.