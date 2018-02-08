Siemens announces plans to close plant in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON (WCMH) — Siemens Energy is announcing plans to close its plant in Mount Vernon.

This is an end of an era here for the people in Mount Vernon.

“This was a set back for us with the fact that Siemens is leaving town,” said Mayor Richard Mavis.

Mavis says he was told by Siemens front office that the power generation company would be closing its Mount Vernon plant. Putting about 400 employees out of work.

“The reality of it is, we are going to lose those people out of our community,” said Mavis.

This is not the first time this community has taken such a hit. Siemens energy sits on what many in this town call the “Cooper Campus.” Built by the Copper brothers back in 1833, it initially produced plows and kettles. By the mid-19th century, the company shifted to manufacturing steam engines. By the 20th century, Cooper Industries had become the American leader in pipeline compression engines. Now much of its history can be found in the Knox County Historical Society Museum.

Once Cooper went out of business in 2012, Rolls-Royce moved into the plant, only to leave in 2014, handing the building over to Siemens AG.

“It’s going to hurt this town. that’s all I can say,” said resident Debbie Albert.

“I sure didn’t see it coming,” said resident Kenny Young. “Wish it hadn’t. A lot of people were depending on them and this community is too.”

A spokesperson for Siemens sent NBC 4 this statement saying:

As we move forward in this process, it is our highest priority to assist employees in this transition. Siemens anticipates the workforce reductions and site closure will affect approximately 400 employees in total and about 40% of those affected will be provided with the option to relocate to another Siemens facility. Siemens will also help to identify opportunities at other companies in the area and provide the highest level of support to those affected by offering severance packages and career counseling services. We thank them for their continued hard work, dedicated service, and professionalism.

Instead of tearing down these buildings the mayor hopes another manufacturing company will come in and call this place home.