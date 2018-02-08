Taiwan Earthquake That Left 10 Dead Captured in Heart-Stopping Video

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

The terrifying moment a deadly earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday has been captured on camera.

A surveillance camera inside a hostel in Hualien City was rolling as the 6.4-magnitude quake struck.

The hostel experienced a moment of trembling before the room pitched wildly and people ran for their lives, footage obtained by The Associated Press showed

The temblor, which affected the east coast of the island, killed at least 10 people and injured more than 270 others.

Four mid-sized blocks were hit the worst, leaving buildings either dangerously tiled or mangled into heaps of concrete, glass and iron.

Two of the victims were employees at the Marshal Hotel, which partially collapsed and saw its bottom three floors destroyed, the Taiwan News reported.

At least 10 people remained unaccounted for on Thursday, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency.  

Dozens of aftershocks followed the initial quake.

“That fear is still there,” Chen Chu-rong, 52, told The AP. “I’m still afraid because things kept on falling down.”

RELATED STORIES


Strong Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Panic Along America’s West Coast


American Tourists Nearly Rocked Out of Boat as Mexico Earthquake Struck: ‘This Is a Bad Idea’


Baby Boy Rescued From Rubble Hours After Earthquake Strikes Italy

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s