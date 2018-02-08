Taiwan Earthquake That Left 10 Dead Captured in Heart-Stopping Video

The terrifying moment a deadly earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday has been captured on camera.

A surveillance camera inside a hostel in Hualien City was rolling as the 6.4-magnitude quake struck.

The hostel experienced a moment of trembling before the room pitched wildly and people ran for their lives, footage obtained by The Associated Press showed

The temblor, which affected the east coast of the island, killed at least 10 people and injured more than 270 others.

Four mid-sized blocks were hit the worst, leaving buildings either dangerously tiled or mangled into heaps of concrete, glass and iron.

Two of the victims were employees at the Marshal Hotel, which partially collapsed and saw its bottom three floors destroyed, the Taiwan News reported.

At least 10 people remained unaccounted for on Thursday, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency.

Dozens of aftershocks followed the initial quake.

“That fear is still there,” Chen Chu-rong, 52, told The AP. “I’m still afraid because things kept on falling down.”

