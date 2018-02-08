The Podium: How Virtual Reality will be a part of Winter Olympics

Want to feel like you’re competing in halfpipe or the women’s hockey gold medal game?

Virtual Reality at this year’s Winter Olympics could make that happen.

On the latest episode of The Podium, Intel’s Aisha Evans and David Aufhauser explain why virtual reality and immersive media are going to be a cornerstone of the company’s initiatives at the Winter Olympics, plus outline the e-sports exhibition happening in PyeongChang.

After the Opening Ceremony, The Podium will publish daily, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Art19, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.