Who is U.S. curler Matt Hamilton’s celebrity doppelganger?

This is Matt Hamilton, member of the U.S. Olympic mixed doubles and men’s curling teams:

Hamilton and his sister/teammate Becca have become instant celebrities in their first couple of days in PyeongChang. Although he wasn’t a hugely well-known athlete before the Olympics, people feel like they’ve seen Hamilton before. With his blond mustache and love of hats, he bears a strong resemblance to other famous athletes, though it’s been tough to pinpoint exactly who.

Many have said he looks like another mustachioed blond with a love of red hats – Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid.

But with Hamilton being a Wisconsin native, he sees himself in another football star, one who also calls Wisconsin home – Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Others though, see Hamilton’s true essence in someone away from the field. Give the U.S. Olympic team 1,000 coins for this realization.

Who do you think Hamilton looks like? Or better question – how many are going to start growing mustaches after the Olympics to look like him?